CM Stalin to launch projects in Udumalpet, Pollachi today

Chennai, Aug 11 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be on an extensive tour of Udumalpet and Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Monday, during which he will participate in a series of official programmes, unveil statues of prominent leaders, and inaugurate new development projects.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister’s day will begin in Udumalpet, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Netaji Grounds. At the event, he will distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries under various government schemes.

The CM will also lay the foundation stones for several new infrastructure projects and inaugurate completed works aimed at improving civic amenities in the region.

From Udumalpet, the Chief Minister will travel to Pollachi to take part in commemorative events. He will unveil statues of eminent leaders, underscoring the Dravidian movement’s tradition of honouring its stalwarts.

He will also inaugurate a memorial dedicated to workers who lost their lives during the construction of the Parambikulam Aliyar Dam, a multi-purpose project that has been a vital source of irrigation and drinking water for parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

As part of his Pollachi engagements, CM Stalin will visit a photo exhibition showcasing the history, construction, and impact of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project. The exhibition is expected to highlight rare archival images, engineering milestones, and the socio-economic transformation brought about by the dam since its completion.

After these events, the Chief Minister will proceed to Coimbatore. He is likely to interact briefly with party cadres before departing for Chennai by flight later in the evening.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the CM’s visit, particularly in Coimbatore, where heightened security measures are in place around the airport and major routes.

Senior police officials said traffic diversions may be implemented at certain locations to facilitate the smooth movement of the Chief Minister’s convoy.

Officials noted that this visit is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to monitor regional development, connect directly with the public, and ensure that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

With the Assembly elections less than a year away, political observers also view the trip as an important outreach exercise in the western belt of the state, considered electorally significant for all major political parties.

