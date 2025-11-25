CM Stalin to launch Semmozhi park in Coimbatore today

Chennai, Nov 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the long-awaited Semmozhi Park in Coimbatore on Tuesday, marking the revival of a major cultural infrastructure project first announced 15 years ago.

In 2010, during the World Classical Tamil Conference held in Coimbatore, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had announced that a Classical Language Park would be established on 165 acres within the Gandhipuram Central Jail complex.

However, the project did not take off after the change of government in 2011. When the DMK returned to power in 2021, the proposal was revived.

In the first phase, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation undertook the construction of Semmozhi Park on 45 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 208.50 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the project in 2023, and the work has now been completed.

CM Stalin will inaugurate the park this morning during a day-long visit to the industrial city.

According to the schedule, he will depart from Chennai at 10.05 a.m. and arrive at Coimbatore International Airport at 11.15 a.m., where DMK executives and volunteers are expected to accord him a grand reception.

From the airport, the Chief Minister will proceed to Gandhipuram at 11.45 a.m. to formally open the Semmozhi Park.

He will then tour the major attractions within the park, including the Semmozhi Forest, Herbal Garden, Puzzle Garden, Health Forest, Water Forest, Rock Forest, Flower Garden and Hill View area.

He is also expected to attend a cultural programme at the Waterfall Hall.

Following the inauguration, CM Stalin will interact with nearly 150 distinguished invitees, school students, business leaders and technology experts, at the park's auditorium. This interactive session will focus on Coimbatore’s growth, development opportunities and youth engagement.

After the interaction, the Chief Minister will proceed to a private hotel on the Coimbatore - Avinashi Road, where he will take a brief break.

Later in the evening, at 5 p.m., CM Stalin will participate in the 'TN Rising' industrial event, where multiple companies are expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in his presence, signalling major investment commitments for Tamil Nadu.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit, around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed across Coimbatore district to ensure tight security.

CM Stalin's visit is expected to give a significant boost to Coimbatore's cultural, industrial and economic profile, with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Semmozhi Park emerging as the centrepiece of the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor