CM Stalin to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar today

Chennai, Aug 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday left for Bihar in a special chartered flight to take part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Stalin is scheduled to join Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Darbhanga and deliver an address before returning to Chennai in the evening.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, accompanied by his sister and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, departed from Chennai at around 7.30 a.m. According to the Chief Minister‘s office, Stalin and Kanimozhi will join the Voter Adhikar Yatra on National Highway 57, where Rahul Gandhi will lead the day’s march and address the gathering.

A large public meeting has been organised as part of the programme, where Stalin is slated to speak in solidarity with Gandhi’s campaign.

Rahul Gandhi launched the 16-day yatra from Sasaram on August 17, with the stated objective of highlighting alleged irregularities in the ongoing voter list revision exercise in Bihar.

The Congress leader had earlier accused the Election Commission of deleting nearly 65 lakh names from the rolls, claiming that a large number of voters with an anti-BJP inclination were deliberately removed.

The yatra, covering a distance of 1,300 km across the state, will culminate in Patna on September 1. The Congress has positioned the march as a campaign to “protect people’s democratic rights” and has invited leaders from opposition-ruled states to join at different stages.

Party sources said that chief ministers from Congress-ruled states and leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to extend support during various rallies.

The DMK has been vocal in criticising the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. In a recent party resolution, Stalin had condemned the exercise, calling it an attempt to tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

Wednesday’s participation in the yatra marks a significant gesture of solidarity by the DMK chief, reinforcing the party’s alignment with the Congress and its broader opposition to the BJP’s policies.

