CM Stalin to visit TN's Kallakurichi, drone ban along convoy routes imposed

Chennai, Dec 24 A temporary ban has been imposed on the operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along the convoy routes of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who is scheduled to visit Kallakurichi on Friday.

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth announced the decision as part of heightened security arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit, during which he will inaugurate the newly constructed Integrated Collectorate complex at Veeracholapuram.

According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will travel by road and is expected to pass through the Ulundurpet toll plaza before proceeding to the function venue.

In a statement issued by the Collector, it was clarified that the ban on drones and UAVs will be enforced across all identified convoy routes and surrounding areas to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

The restricted zones include Ulundurpet, Veeracholapuram, Emapper, and other areas falling within the jurisdictional limits of Kallakurichi district. The prohibition will remain in force on both December 25 and December 26, covering the period before, during, and shortly after the Chief Minister's visit.

Officials said the measure was taken as a preventive step, considering the growing use of drones and the potential security risks posed by unauthorised aerial activity during the movement of high-profile public functionaries.

The Collector has warned that strict legal action will be initiated against individuals or organisations found violating the ban.

Law enforcement agencies and local officials have been instructed to closely monitor the restricted areas and ensure full compliance with the order.

Authorities have appealed to the public, drone operators, and photography enthusiasts to cooperate with the administration by adhering to the restrictions during the specified period. They also urged residents and commercial establishments along the convoy routes to extend their support to security personnel to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister's programme.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave Kallakurichi later on Friday afternoon after completing the official engagement.

District officials stated that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure the visit proceeds without disruption, with security remaining the top priority throughout the event.

