CM Stalin writes to EAM after Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 TN fishermen

Chennai, Dec 23 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, urging the Centre to intervene urgently through appropriate diplomatic channels following the arrest of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their fishing boat by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, the Chief Minister referred to the apprehension of a mechanised fishing boat from Rameswaram along with its crew on Tuesday. The fishermen had ventured out for fishing from the Rameswaram fish landing centre in Ramanathapuram district on December 22 in an unregistered mechanised trawler.

The incident once again highlights the persistent difficulties faced by fishermen from Tamil Nadu due to repeated arrests and seizure of boats in the Palk Strait region.

According to officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, the fishermen were intercepted while fishing in the waters between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar. They were subsequently taken, along with their trawler, to a Sri Lankan naval port for further legal proceedings.

Sri Lankan authorities have accused the fishermen of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters.

Indian fishermen, however, have repeatedly contested such claims, citing the narrow and contested nature of the fishing zone in the Palk Strait.

CM Stalin noted that the continued arrest of fishermen and seizure of boats has severely affected their livelihoods and caused immense hardship and distress among coastal fishing communities.

He urged the Centre to convene the Joint Working Group and fishermen-level talks at the earliest to arrive at a permanent and mutually acceptable solution to the long-standing issue.

At present, a total of 248 fishing boats and 62 fishermen from Tamil Nadu -- including 18 fishermen apprehended in 2024 -- are under Sri Lankan custody, the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed for immediate steps to prevent further apprehensions and to secure the early release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

Fisheries department officials said around 450 fishing tokens were issued from the Rameswaram fishing jetty on December 22, ahead of the Christmas and New Year period, indicating heightened fishing activity in the region.

The seized trawler reportedly belongs to Jothibas of Manthoppu in Thangachimadam. Among the arrested fishermen are Prabhat (28), James Heiton (29), and Antony (32), all sole breadwinners for their families.

The latest arrests have renewed calls from the state government and fishing communities for sustained diplomatic engagement to safeguard fishermen and ensure their livelihood security.

