CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confers Himachal Gaurav Awards on Himachal Day

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 : On the occasion of the 76th Himachal Pradesh Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended a function at Kaza on Saturday.

Chief Minister also awarded the Himachal Gaurav Awards to those who contributed to society differently with their deeds.

Lakesh Chandel a JBT (Junior Basic Training) teacher at Chatt Primary School in Ghumarwin, district Bilaspur was awarded for saving the lives of 36 children when the landslide struck the school building. Karnail Rana of Kangra district was awarded for preserving the culture of the State and promoting the Folklore of Himachal through his Songs.

Apart from the general public, officials from the State government's different departments were awarded.

Nem Chand, Superintendent in the State Secretariat, Solan district was honoured for his contribution to literary activities and R of Sirmaur, Assistant Sub Inspector in Solan district was awarded her achievements in Sports.

The Civil Services award was conferred upon the National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh, TB eradication Team.

Prerna Srot Award was given to Padam Shree Nek Ram Sharma of Mandi district, Prem Singh Chauhan of Kotkhai in district Shimla and Captain Amaryot Singh, Executive Director of Pinegrove School Kasauli.

