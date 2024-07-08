CM to Oppn: Don’t do politics on water logging in Mumbai, priority is to conduct rescue operation

Mumbai, July 8 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the Opposition not to do politics on water logging in Mumbai due to heavy rains as it is the time to conduct relief operations and rescue those trapped in the water logging.

Shinde, who visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation control room, said that BMC, Railway Department, Disaster Management Department and NDRF teams are working in close coordination to carry out necessary measures to drain the water from the waterlogged places in Mumbai.

Shinde said that schools have been closed as a safety measure. He appealed to the citizens not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily as the weather bureau has announced an Orange Alert at the Konkan coast for the next 24 hours.

He said, “BMC will soon start 7 pumping stations including Morgan and Mahul pumping stations to drain out water and the carrying capacity of Mithi and Poisar rivers will be increased. BMC will also put flood gates so during high tide the sea water would not flow into the rivers.”

“BMC has taken action against encroachments in these areas. There is a need to widen the rivers and canals. BMC will take up these works soon. BMC is going to install pumps and floodgates at various places so that water gathered after the heavy rains can be drained into the sea. Due to floodgates, seawater will not enter the city, even during high tide,” added Shinde.

He further stated that BMC has constructed holding tanks at Hindmata and Milan Subway which has helped to address the issue of water logging in these areas. He added such holding tanks will be constructed elsewhere too. Besides, the micro tunnelling done below the railway tracks has been instrumental in tackling the water logging.

Shinde said that heavy rains were also reported in the coastal districts adding that he has reviewed the situation from the state Disaster Management Control room.

