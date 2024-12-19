CM Vijayan and daughter would have been in jail long before Kejriwal: Congress MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 First-time Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan would have gone to jail in her IT firm case long before former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) informed the Delhi High Court that their probe has been completed in the business dealings and they are awaiting orders from authorities to go forward.

It was Kuzhalnadan who first raised the issue of the Kochi-based mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) having paid Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm owned by Vijayan's daughter, in the name of software services without any service being rendered by it.

His revelation came after a media report, attributing the findings to an Income Tax Department statement, first surfaced and after this, he has been pursuing the case.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office and the Enforcement Directorate also took up this case.

The SFIO on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that their probe has been completed in the business dealings between CMRL and Exalogic and is waiting for orders from authorities to go forward. It said that Exalogic has received huge sums of money and it was to influence a top politician.

"There is no doubt and no one has any doubts also this top politician is none other than Vijayan. I raised this when the case surfaced and Vijayan said his hands are clean. I challenged him to prove it was not him and if he does it, I would end my public life and quit as a legislator. Till date, he has not accepted my challenge. It’s most unfortunate that a party like CPI-M is defending Vijayan and his daughter," Kuzhalnadan alleged.

He also claimed that there was a nexus between the BJP and Vijayan, comparing it to the Tom and Jerry cartoons.

"Today what’s happening here is the Tom and Jerry show... Just as in the cartoon series, one gets a feel that anytime Tom will pounce on Jerry, but it doesn’t happen and in real, the same is happening. This game is going on and the benefits like the BJP winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha and such things have also taken place," he alleged.

The Congress legislator also pointed out that two High Courts - Kerala and Karnataka - had dismissed petitions filed by the state-owned KSIDC and Veena Vijayan and now, the same issue has come up in the Delhi High Court.

For pursuing the case, Kuzhalnadan was accused of usurping government land, and a case was registered against him. On Thursday, he asserted that he would continue to pursue this case to its logical conclusion.

