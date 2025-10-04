CM Vijayan hails Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke honour as golden milestone for Malayalam cinema

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hailed actor Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award as a proud moment for every Malayali and a golden milestone in the history of Malayalam cinema.

“The achievement that Mohanlal has brought home is one that every Malayali can take pride in. It marks a shining chapter in Malayalam cinema’s journey,” the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the state government’s grand public felicitation for the actor at the Central Stadium here.

Vijayan noted that as Malayalam cinema approaches its centenary, Mohanlal has remained at its creative forefront for nearly five decades.

“For almost half a century, he has reigned on screen with unmatched versatility, bringing Malayalam cinema to national and international acclaim,” he added.

The felicitation event, titled “Malayalam Vaanolam, Lal Salaam” (Malayalam as vast as the sky, Salute to Lal), was organised by the state government amid a festive atmosphere attended by thousands of admirers, artists, and dignitaries.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, in his address, said that through Mohanlal, the Malayalam language and culture have reached new heights.

“Through Mohanlal, Malayalam has soared sky-high. Today, all of Kerala joins in saying ‘Lal Salaam.’ He represents the very heartbeat of Malayalam,” he remarked.

The evening featured musical performances, film tributes, and messages from leading filmmakers and co-stars celebrating the actor’s remarkable journey and artistic legacy.

Visibly moved by the warm reception, Mohanlal thanked the government and the people of Kerala for their love and support.

“I stand here with deep emotion, it means more to me than the day I received the award, because it’s you who made me who I am, and it’s happening in the city I grew up in,” he said, drawing repeated rounds of applause.

Present on the occasion were many who shared screen space with him in his eventful film journey and his former heroine Ambika in many films said.

“I have been fortunate to act in other South Indian films also and every time I used to be in those locations, I remember with awe when many actors used to come and ask about Laletten and I used to be very proud that I was able to act with him,” said Ambika.

