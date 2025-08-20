CM Vijayan has violated oath by shielding corruption, must quit: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 Congress' Kerala President Sunny Joseph on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he misused his office to protect top officials accused in a vigilance case.

Referring to the vigilance court’s remarks in the illegal assets case against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, Joseph said the judgment clearly stated that the accused received a “clean chit” with the Chief Minister’s approval.

He also claimed that even the Chief Minister's Political Secretary, P. Sasi, was an accused in the case, but the government chose to shield them instead of upholding the rule of law.

"This is a blatant violation of the oath of office. The court has observed that the intervention of the Chief Minister to protect the accused was unlawful and unconstitutional. No Chief Minister in Kerala’s history has faced such a severe judicial censure. In the past, leaders in similar situations have stepped down, and Pinarayi Vijayan must do the same," Joseph demanded.

The state Congress chief also alleged that Ajith Kumar acted as a “bridge” between the Chief Minister and the RSS, which explained the undue protection extended to him.

He further accused the ruling CPI-M's leadership of remaining silent over allegations that party leaders had diverted government project funds, stressing that the matter required a thorough probe.

Joseph condemned recent violent attacks on Congress workers across the state, claiming that CPI-M "criminal elements" were acting with police support.

He cited incidents in Kayamkulam, Kadakkal, Kannur, and Ezhuconn Polytechnic College, where Congress and KSU activists were allegedly targeted during peaceful events.

"The police are not acting impartially. The Home portfolio lies with the Chief Minister himself, and he is providing political cover for these attacks," he said.

Calling for accountability, the Congress state chief demanded that the government and police ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and uphold the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Joseph announced that as part of preparations for the upcoming local body elections, ward-level Congress committees will conduct a statewide house visit and fundraising campaign from August 29 to September 2.

The programme will also explain to the people the “anti-people” policies of both the state and central governments, as well as party leader Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to safeguard democratic values, he said.

