CM Vijayan leads tributes as literary critic MK Sanoo laid to rest with full state honours

Kochi, Aug 3 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the tributes as veteran Malayalam literary critic, writer, orator, academic, and former MLA M.K. Sanoo (97) was laid to rest with full state honours at the Ravipuram crematorium here on Sunday evening.

The funeral procession began at around 4 p.m. from the Ernakulam Town Hall, where thousands gathered to pay their final respects.

Sanoo passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

He had been in the intensive care unit following complications from a hip fracture sustained in a recent fall.

His death marked the end of an era in Kerala’s literary and cultural landscape.

On Sunday morning, his mortal remains were brought to his residence, ‘Sandhya’, from the hospital mortuary.

The body was kept there for two hours from 8 a.m., allowing close relatives and neighbours to offer their final respects.

Minister for Irrigation Roshy Augustine paid homage at the residence.

From 10 a.m., the body of Sanoo Mash—as he was fondly known—was laid at the Ernakulam Town Hall. People from all walks of life, including students, writers, political leaders, and admirers, came in large numbers to pay tribute to the revered scholar, who was known for his humility and brilliance as a teacher, writer, and public intellectual.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid last respects at the Town Hall to Sanoo, who was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 as a Left-backed independent candidate from the Ernakulam constituency.

Ministers P Rajeeve, M.B. Rajesh, V.N. Vasavan, and R. Bindu also paid floral tributes, along with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Senior CPI-M leaders including party general secretary, M.A. Baby, M.V. Govindan, Vaikom Viswan, Gopi Kottamurickal, Suresh Kurup, and C.N. Mohanan were present.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, former KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, and former Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai also paid their respects.

MLAs T.J. Vinod, Roji M. John, Uma Thomas, and K.J. Maxy were among the mourners.

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil and other religious leaders from various faiths paid homage.

From the film industry, actors Devan, Siddique, and Renji Panicker were present to honour the literary icon.

M.K. Sanoo leaves behind a towering legacy of literature, scholarship, and public engagement. His passing is mourned deeply across Kerala and beyond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor