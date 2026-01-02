CM Vijayan 'manipulating' Sabarimala gold theft case, says Kerala LoP Satheesan

Kochi, Jan 2 Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan on Friday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of actively interfering in the High Court–appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case, contrary to the Chief Minister's public claims.

Rejecting CM Vijayan's assertion that the investigation has not been obstructed, Satheesan alleged that the CMO has repeatedly attempted to derail the probe by exerting pressure on the SIT.

"The recent induction of two officials allegedly linked to the CPI(M) into the SIT was cited as evidence of a systematic effort to infiltrate the investigation and leak confidential details to the ruling party. The government's intent is to shield senior CPI(M) leaders from legal scrutiny," said Satheesan.

He said the SIT is not probing who merely posed for photographs with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, but is focused on identifying who stole the gold from Sabarimala, where it was sold, and the source of the Dwarapalaka sculpture donation.

"Being in a photograph does not make one an accused," added Satheesan, and he pointed out that three CPI(M) leaders are already in jail and that more influential figures could follow.

On the Chief Minister's claim of resisting the RSS, Satheesan dismissed it as "political theatre", recalling past instances that allegedly point to tacit understandings with the BJP.

The disruption of the Thrissur Pooram, indirectly benefited BJP candidate Suresh Gopi, a claim even the CPI has alluded to by alleging a conspiracy.

He also pointed out that the series of thefts dating back to 2019 had come to light only due to judicial intervention, warning that even the Ayyappa idol could have been stolen otherwise.

"There should be equal scrutiny for all, including the Chief Minister, if questioning is based on proximity to the accused," added Satheesan, as Vijayan also was seen in a picture with Potti.

In a related development, the SIT on Monday will inform the High Court that a CBI probe is not required on a plea filed by State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Also, one of the accused and presently in jail, N. Vasu, CPI(M) leader and the one who held the post of both Commissioner and President of Travancore Devasom Board, has filed a plea seeking bail after the Kerala High Court rejected it.

