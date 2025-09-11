CM Vijayan urges fast tracking of National Highway works

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to complete National Highway (NH) development works in Kerala within the stipulated timeline without compromising on technical standards.

He said this while addressing a high-level review meeting convened to assess the progress of NH construction across the state.

While appreciating the overall performance of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Chief Minister pointed out delays in stretches including Vadakara, Thuravoor, and Thiruvananthapuram.

He instructed officials to initiate strict action against contractors responsible for the slow pace of work.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for an underpass at Nadapuram in Kannur district to facilitate bus traffic, following protests by bus operators and residents.

Currently, buses are forced to travel up to Chala before turning back, causing hardship to commuters. This issue should be treated as a special case, he added.

Emphasising the importance of smooth progress, CM Vijayan asked District Collectors and Police Chiefs to take proactive steps in resolving issues that obstruct construction.

Projects must take into account Kerala's unique geographical conditions and high population density, he said.

He also called for a timely resolution of arbitration cases linked to NH works.

The review discussed timelines for 642 km of road works spread across 17 stretches. Of this, 480 km will be completed by December 2025 and 560 km by March 2026.

District-wise progress includes: Kasaragod (70 km of 83 km completed), Kannur (48 of 65 km), Kozhikode (55 of 69 km), Malappuram (76 of 77 km), Thrissur (42 of 62 km), Ernakulam (9 of 26 km), Alappuzha (34 of 95 km), Kollam (24 of 56 km) and Thiruvananthapuram (5 of 30 km).

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Industries Minister P. Rajeev, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, State Police Chief Revada Chandrasekhar, and senior NHAI officials attended the meeting.

Incidentally, with two crucial polls round the corner- the local body polls to be held before December and the Assembly polls latest to be held in May 2026, the bad conditions of roads in the state, especially the slow progress in the NH works, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP have already taken up this as a major issue.

