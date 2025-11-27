CM Vijayan urges united stand from Kerala MPs ahead of Parliament session

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 Ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the state’s MPs to set aside political differences and present a united front while raising issues critical to Kerala’s interests.

Addressing a virtual meeting attended by MPs from both Houses, Vijayan stressed the need for collective intervention to secure the state’s legitimate dues from the Centre -- particularly in areas of financial regulation, environmental clearances, infrastructure funding and ongoing development projects.

He cautioned that partisan politics should not weaken Kerala’s position in Parliament, especially on matters such as central fund allocation, GST compensation, and support for key welfare schemes.

Vijayan flagged several concerns requiring immediate attention from Kerala’s parliamentarians, including the Centre’s restrictions on the state’s borrowing limits, delays in central allocations for national highway projects, the slow progress on rail development -- particularly the Sabari rail line -- and issues affecting social welfare pension disbursement.

He urged MPs to strongly oppose policy measures that “undermine the federal spirit and the autonomy of states.”

The Chief Minister also reiterated the need to push Kerala’s long-pending demand for central assistance to rebuild flood-damaged infrastructure, and to secure timely approvals for environmental and coastal protection projects, including those crucial for climate resilience.

Calling Parliament a vital platform for articulating Kerala’s development priorities, Vijayan appealed for a coordinated strategy cutting across party lines.

The meeting also discussed the need to counter “misleading narratives” about Kerala’s fiscal health and highlight the state’s achievements in healthcare, education and social justice.

Several MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the virtual consultation.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha MPs, including the lone BJP representative, Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi, and 10 Rajya Sabha members, among them a nominated member and senior BJP leader C. Sadanandan.

Vijayan is expected to hold a follow-up strategy session once the Parliament session begins.

