CM Vijayan's trusted cop gets reprieve from HC for tractor ride in Sabarimala

Kochi, Aug 6 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval at Additional Director General of Police (Armed Forces Battalions) M.R. Ajith Kumar for violating court orders by using a police tractor on the Sabarimala trekking path on July 12 and 13, even as it formally closed the suo motu case.

After recording the explanation, the court said: "We deprecate in strong words the actions taken by a very senior officer of the Police Department", as it closed the case.

In an earlier directive, the Court had sought an explanation from the chief police coordinator (the ADGP, Police Headquarters), Sabarimala, regarding the incident.

In response, it was submitted that ADGP Ajith Kumar had admitted to using the tractor to travel between Pamba and Sannidhanam, citing health complications while trekking.

Noting that a formal explanation had been sought by the Director General of Police (DGP) and that a criminal case had been registered, the court decided to close the proceedings by directing the Chief Coordinator and the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure such violations are not repeated.

Incidentally, at the previous hearing, the court had given the official a dressing down and fearing more backlash, Ajith Kumar was transferred from his post as ADGP, Armed Forces Battalion, to that of the Excise Commissioner.

Trouble began for the top police official last month when he came under the scanner after visuals surfaced of him travelling on a police tractor from Pampa to near the Sabarimala temple.

This route is designated for only goods transport and is prohibited for pilgrims and officials by the high court. The high court, in 2021, had prohibited the use of tractors for carrying passengers along the Swami Ayyappan Road, and Ajith Kumar’s actions were seen as a violation of this order.

With this issue flaring up, the high court, in a suo motu case, expressed its displeasure and questioned the actions taken by the authorities, particularly regarding the transportation of pilgrims and officials in tractors.

Ajith Kumar’s name had figured in the list of six police officials, which was submitted by the CM Vijayan government to the UPSC for selection to the post of state police chief, but he did not make it to the top three and was thus eliminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor