CM Yadav performs Chhath Puja, says MP and Bihar shares cultural bonding

Ujjain, Oct 28 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended warm greetings and best wishes to citizens on the auspicious occasion of the Chhath Mahaparv, celebrated with great devotion in Purvanchal and the North-Eastern regions.

He said that the sacred festival of Chhath Maiya is based on scientific principles and revolves around the worship of the Sun and Water. Lord Suryanarayan sustains the universe by providing energy, while life itself has originated from water.

The Chhath fast instils self-discipline, restraint and inner strength. The worship of the setting and rising sun makes this festival truly unique.

Chief Minister Yadav addressed devotees after participating in the Chhath Pooja organised at Vikram Sarovar, located within the Samrat Vikramaditya University campus in Ujjain, on Tuesday.

Yadav stated that Bihar has long been a guiding force for India and remains under the divine blessings of the Almighty. Bihar is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahavir, who enlightened not only the nation but the entire world.

Yadav further said that Madhya Pradesh shares an ancient and cultural bond with Bihar. He said that several big rivers that originate in Madhya Pradesh merge with the Ganga and Yamuna rivers and flow to Bihar.

"Madhya Pradesh is often described as the maternal home of rivers. The sacred waters of the Shipra River reach Bihar through the Chambal, Yamuna, and Ganga rivers. Similarly, the Son river, originating from Amarkantak, enriches Bihar through the Ganga river," he said.

Yadav further stated that women undertake the Chhath fast for the well-being of their families, the state, and the nation.

He said that mothers and sisters, while enduring hardships, pray for the well-being and happiness of their families.

"Their selfless sacrifice nurtures the spirit of family unity. Our culture is founded on the power of motherhood; our nation reveres Bharat Mata," Yadav said while addressing a Chhath programme organised in Ujjain.

Yadav also performed Chhath pooja at Vikram Sarovar, interacted with devotees and extended festive greetings. He said that Vikram Sarovar symbolises the valour of Emperor Vikramaditya.

--IANS

