CM Yadav's plan to develop 'Krishna Patheya' gets mention in MP Budget

Bhopal, July 4 The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed an allocation of Rs 1,081 crore for the Culture Department, which would develop 'Shri Krishna Patheya' in line with the 'Ram Van Gaman Path'.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the announcement while presenting the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Ram Van Gaman Path is the route taken by Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman during their exile period. The project was announced by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2020.

Last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to develop Shri Krishna Patheya in line with the Ram Van Gaman Path. The same also got a mention in the budget announced on Wednesday.

In the proposed project, the places associated with Lord Krishna in the state will be developed as pilgrimage sites.

Officials recently told IANS that the Culture Department is deeply studying the places associated with Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh.

It is believed that Lord Krishna came to Ujjain's Sandipani Ashram for studies. Besides, he also visited various other places in the state.

--IANS

