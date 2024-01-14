CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 100 E-Buses in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Event

In preparation for the highly-anticipated consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced 100 electric buses to facilitate tourist transportation in the city. These electric buses will begin operating on the Ram and Dharma Paths from January 15, as reported by the ANI.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Adityanath shared, "Today, before the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in Shri Ayodhya Dham, e-buses and e-autos were flagged off for easy movement of devotees and common people. On this occasion, the digital tourist mobile app 'Divya-Ayodhya' and the official website of Ayodhya Police were also launched." He added, "As per the vision of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are determined to give a new identity to Shri Ayodhya ji at the global level. Hearty congratulations to all of you!"

श्री अयोध्या धाम में प्रभु श्री रामलला के नवीन विग्रह के प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा समारोह से पूर्व आज श्रद्धालुओं एवं आमजनों के सुगम आवागमन हेतु ई-बसों एवं ई-ऑटो को फ्लैग ऑफ किया। इस अवसर पर डिजिटल टूरिस्ट मोबाइल ऐप 'दिव्य-अयोध्या' व अयोध्या पुलिस की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट का शुभारंभ भी हुआ।… pic.twitter.com/1BN9FPFEzW — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 14, 2024

The grand consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, where the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed, is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The event has attracted significant attention, with VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to partake in this auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.