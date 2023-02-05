CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

CM Yogi first reached Namo Ghat after attending the National Seminar on Pharma Sector in Varanasi. From there, he reached the Tent City built on the other side of the Ganges by boat and took stock of the arrangements.

Then the Chief Minister proceeded towards the Ganga Dwar of Vishwanath Dham by boat, from where he reached the main temple on foot and offered prayers to Lord Vishweshwar Jyotirlinga in the Shodshopachar method.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also participated in the nine-day Ramayana Maha Yagyam organised at Trimbakeshwar Auditorium of Kashi Vishwanath Dham where people came in large numbers and greeted the Chief Minister at Ganga Dwar with chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Prayagraj is holy temple of justice.

"Since ancient times, the land of Prayagraj has been an inspiration. This is the home of religion; it is here that spirituality draws its inspiration. As an educational hub for the nation, Prayagraj has been significant. Prayagraj is the holy temple of justice," he had said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme organised on the completion of 150 years of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) today.

