CM Yogi Adityanath reviews ‘Mission Karmayogi’ progress, urges AI and cyber security training for depts

Lucknow, Jan 6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the ‘Mission Karmayogi’ initiative and upcoming implementation plans across the state. The meeting focused on the mission’s execution, training infrastructure, digital platforms, and capacity-building efforts across various departments.

During the meeting, S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, presented a detailed plan on the status of the mission’s implementation in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi said that ‘Mission Karmayogi’ is a transformative initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at creating a capable and efficient workforce that combines modern perspectives with Indian cultural values. The initiative seeks to make governance more responsive, accountable, and outcome oriented.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that under the mission, approximately 30 lakh central government officials, 2.2 crore state government employees, and 50 lakh personnel from urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions are to be trained. The programme also aims to strengthen 790 central government training institutions across the country.

To facilitate continuous online training, the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform has been established. iGOT has become the world’s largest government-driven capacity-building platform, with over 1.45 crore registered users. The platform offers 4,179 training courses, including 840 in Hindi and 540 in 15 other regional languages. So far, around 6.7 crore courses have been successfully completed with a completion rate of 70 per cent. The iGOT app has been downloaded over 50 lakh times.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in the effective implementation of iGOT, with over 18.8 lakh employees onboarded, accounting for 93 per cent of the country’s onboarding in 2025. In addition, more than 10 lakh users from the state have completed at least one training programme, with a total of 72 lakh courses completed — representing 99 per cent of national completions in 2025. This achievement reflects the state’s efforts in promoting good governance, skill development, and citizen-centric services.

The Chief Minister instructed that all departments and government institutions must develop their training programmes as per their requirements and upload them on the iGOT portal. He also directed that a seven-day mandatory capacity-building programme should be implemented for all officials and employees, linking it with promotions and Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

CM Yogi emphasised that training programmes should include AI and cyber security modules and suggested that good case studies from different departments in Uttar Pradesh should be uploaded to the iGOT’s ‘Amrit Gyan Kosh’ platform. He underlined that combining knowledge, skills, and a positive mindset is essential for improving the quality of public service.

The Chief Minister also instructed that practical, continuous, and need-based training should be prioritised for frontline workers such as ASHA workers, police constables, and personnel from Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies to enhance service delivery and responsiveness at the grassroots level.

