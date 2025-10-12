CM Yogi Adityanath reviews ongoing rejuvenation of Gomti River

Lucknow, Oct 12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the Gomti Task Force of 137 Composite Ecological Task Force Battalion (TA) to review the progress of the ongoing rejuvenation of the Gomti River under the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

During the key meeting, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, Chief of Staff, Central Command, Indian Army, apprised Chief Minister Yogi of sustained efforts, including foot and boat patrols, removal of over 1000 tons of water hyacinth, and 100-plus awareness drives engaging over 70,000 citizens.

“The Chief Minister appreciated the initiatives and directed the formation of an inter-departmental committee for coordinated action to restore the sacred Gomti River to its pristine glory,” Central Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, by organising a slew of events across the state, including a 'Run for Unity'.

Thousands of youths from across the country will participate in this march, spreading awareness about national unity and the initiatives of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the detailed plan of the state-wide celebrations. He announced that a three-day padayatra, covering 8 to 10 kilometres, will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency, traversing all Vidhan Sabha segments.

Ahead of the padayatra, various public awareness programmes will be conducted at the local level, including essay writing and debate competitions, seminars on the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, street plays, and symposia.

In addition, youth-centric initiatives such as a Drug-Free India pledge, the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' campaigns, along with Yoga and health camps, will be organised across the state.

A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken. During the padyatra, local committees, social organisations, and cultural groups will organise wreath-laying and tribute programmes at statues of Sardar Patel.

