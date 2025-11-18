CM Yogi completes SIR voter list verification process in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Nov 18 Demonstrating civic responsibility and setting an example for citizens, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list at the meeting hall of the Gorakhnath Temple.

The Chief Minister is registered as a voter at Booth No. 223 of the Girls’ Primary School polling station near Jhulelal Temple in the Gorakhpur City Assembly constituency.

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) visited the temple premises to facilitate the process, after which the Chief Minister filled out the SIR form and handed it back.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the SIR from October 28 to February 7, 2026, across 12 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh.

The exercise aims to ensure that electoral rolls are accurate, transparent, and updated, thereby strengthening the integrity of the electoral process.

Officials said the revision is being undertaken to uphold the principles of Article 326 of the Constitution, which mandates free and fair elections based on adult suffrage.

His involvement, they said, reinforces voter awareness and encourages public participation in the electoral process.

Accurate electoral rolls are essential to prevent disenfranchisement and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their franchise without hurdles.

The SIR process came under political scrutiny during the Bihar Assembly elections, when the opposition questioned both the state government and the Election Commission over alleged irregularities. The Congress had even organised Voter Adhikaar Yatra over the issue.

According to the ECI data, over 50.11 crore (98.32 per cent) elector-specific Enumeration Forms have been distributed in 12 States and Union Territories as part of the SIR drive Phase II.

The SIR Phase II, which runs from November 4 to December 4, involves door-to-door verification and updating of voter details through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties.

