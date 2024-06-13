CM Yogi denies permission to ex-IAS officer to resume career

Lucknow, June 13 The Yogi Adityanath government has put brakes on the possibility of former IAS officer Abhishek Singh returning to his job.

The 2011 batch IAS officer, Abhishek Singh, resigned from his job in October 2023 and was preparing to enter politics. He was keen to contest from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat and was even confident of getting a BJP ticket. He issued full-page advertisements before the elections were announced and started a free bus service to Ayodhya for the local people.

However, he failed to get a ticket in the elections and his hopes were dashed.

Abhishek Singh was suspended in 2023 on charges of being absent without leave. Abhishek Singh was earlier suspended in October 2014 as well. During the suspension, he was associated with the Revenue Board.

After he failed to get a ticket in the elections, Abhishek Singh gave an application seeking permission to withdraw his resignation and seek reinstatement. However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned down his plea.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Abhishek Singh has played truant.

In 2020 he worked on singer B Prak's song 'Dil Tod Ke'. Then he also worked on Jubin Nautiyal's album 'Tujhe Bhulna To Chaha'. After this, he appeared in season 2 of Netflix's web series Delhi Crime. He did a short movie 'Chaar Pandrah' and in March last year, he acted in singer Hardy Sandhu's song 'Yaad Aati Hai'.

He did not get the required success in films and returned to his career.

Abhishek Singh is the husband of Durga Shakti Nagpal, the IAS officer who hit the headlines for her crackdown on the mining mafia during the Akhilesh government.

