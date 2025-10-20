CM Yogi extends Diwali greetings, to join Ayodhya's Nishad community for celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 20 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and prayed for positivity and joy in everyone's life.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, symbolising the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light earthen lamps and candles and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, the eternal righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence."

"May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life," he added.

Currently in Ayodhya to celebrate Diwali, CM Yogi will visit Kandharpur Ward-1. During his visit, he will interact with residents of the Nishad community, distribute fruits and sweets and convey his Diwali greetings to them.

He will also visit the Mattagajendra (Matagaid) Devkali Ward in Ayodhya, where he will meet with members of the Dalit community, distribute fruits and sweets.

Ayodhya geared up for the grand culmination of its ninth edition of Deepotsav, which began on October 17. The celebrations will peak on Monday with the lighting of 26,11,101 diyas across 56 ghats along the Saryu River, setting a new record in the city's spiritual festivities.

Deepotsav 2025 is showcasing an extraordinary scale of participation -- 26 lakh diyas, 2,100 Vedic scholars, 1,100 drones, and 33,000 volunteers -- in a vibrant fusion of devotion, culture, and technology, reflecting Ayodhya's growing stature as a global symbol of faith and heritage.

