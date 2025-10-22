CM Yogi extends Govardhan Puja greetings, performs rituals at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhnath, Oct 22 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, wishing them happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

Marking the auspicious day, the Chief Minister performed traditional rituals at the Goshala of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, where he offered prayers to cows and fed them jaggery and fodder.

In a post shared on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and the people of the state on the sacred expression of the public welfare resolve for the promotion of cattle lineage and nature conservation through Govardhan Puja!"

"May the grace of Lord Shri Krishna illuminate everyone's life with the light of happiness, prosperity, and good health," he further added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the spiritual and ecological significance of Govardhan Puja, calling it a festival that reflects India's agrarian and cultural values.

"Gomata is the foundation of our faith and culture, the nurturing force of nature, environment, and traditions. The sacred expression of the commitment to the welfare of the people through the promotion of cattle and the conservation of nature -- symbol of India's agrarian system -- was manifested today on the occasion of Govardhan Puja by performing the ritual worship of Gomata with full rites and rituals in the goshala located in the Gorakhnath Mandir premises, followed by feeding jaggery to the cattle and serving them," CM Yogi said.

Govardhan Puja, celebrated on the first lunar day of the bright fortnight of Kartika, marks the fourth day of Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Govardhan Hill and offer a large variety of food to Lord Krishna as an expression of gratitude.

The festival commemorates the episode in the Bhagavata Purana where Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains -- symbolising divine protection for those who take refuge in faith.

