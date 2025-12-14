CM Yogi-led UP govt’s mass marriage scheme brings relief to over 4 lakh underprivileged families

New Delhi, Dec 14 As the wedding season gathers pace across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Mass Marriage Scheme has emerged as a major social support initiative for economically weaker families, particularly from the Dalit, backward, minority and other vulnerable sections.

Launched in 2017, the scheme aims to ease the financial burden of marriage for poor families while ensuring dignity and social inclusion for daughters.

Over the past eight years, more than four lakh marriages have been solemnised under the programme, with ceremonies conducted collectively and in accordance with religious traditions.

The current financial year has witnessed an unprecedented response.

Against a target of 57,000 beneficiaries for 2025–26, the state government has received more than 1.20 lakh applications so far.

Of these, more than 21,000 have been approved, while over 14,000 marriages have already been conducted.

Officials expect the numbers to rise significantly in the coming months as more applications are processed.

According to official data, the scheme has benefited more than 2.20 lakh daughters from poor Dalit families, making them the largest beneficiary group. This is followed by more than 1.30 lakh beneficiaries from backward classes and over 40,000 from minority communities. Around 16,000 families from the general category have also availed of assistance under the scheme.

Each couple receives financial support of Rs 1 lakh, which includes essential marriage items, a cash transfer directly credited to the bride's bank account, and full arrangements for the wedding ceremony.

The Uttar Pradesh government says this ensures both social dignity and economic security for the newly married couple.

R.P. Singh, Nodal Officer of the scheme, said the initiative goes beyond financial assistance.

"It promotes collective participation, strengthens community bonds and upholds respect for women. The objective is to ensure that no daughter is denied a dignified marriage due to financial constraints," he added.

Category-wise data for 2025–26 shows that 6,556 Dalit couples and 5,500 OBC couples have benefited so far, along with 828 couples from minority communities and 494 from the general category.

Since its inception, the state government has spent more than Rs 2,200 crore on the scheme, with Rs 550 crore allocated for the current financial year.

Officials say the programme's inclusive nature -- covering Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian marriages -- has helped promote social harmony while providing tangible support to underprivileged families across the state.

