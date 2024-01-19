CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Ayodhya to Assess Security Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony, Watch Video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to review security arrangements and preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the newly constructed temple. The consecration, known as 'Pran Pratishtha,' is scheduled for January 22.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ram Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NQfhXffvX7 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Adityanath offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple, a significant Hindu pilgrimage site in Ayodhya. He visited the Ram temple complex to assess the ongoing security measures and meet with officials overseeing the preparations.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/VdRBr93kic — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Religious fervour is surging in Ayodhya as the holy city prepares for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the new Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Over 500 kilograms of kumkum leaves, considered sacred in Hindu rituals, have arrived from Amravati, Maharashtra, for the ceremony.

Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj sent the leaves, highlighting the nationwide anticipation for the historic event. A program organized on Thursday marked the auspicious sending of the kumkum leaves, attended by MP Navneet Rana.

The consecration ceremony has sparked enthusiasm across India, with several states declaring half-day holidays on January 22 to enable public participation. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, and Odisha have announced the holiday measure, allowing government employees and citizens to join in the celebrations. The central government also declared a half-day holiday for its employees on Thursday.

Addressing concerns about security, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that no curfew will be imposed in Ayodhya during the celebrations. He emphasized that "Ram Naam Sankirtan" (chanting Lord Ram's name) will fill the air instead of violence.