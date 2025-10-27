CM Yogi reviews preparations for 19th Bharat Scouts and Guides National Jamboree

Lucknow, Oct 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, scheduled to be held from November 23 to 29 at the Defence Expo Ground in Sector 15 of Vrindavan Yojana, Lucknow, an official said.

Expressing pride that the state will host this prestigious national event after a gap of 61 years, the Chief Minister said the Jamboree would serve as a grand celebration of youth discipline, national service and the spirit of a self-reliant India.

He directed officials to ensure that the event reflects Uttar Pradesh’s efficiency, organisation, security and hospitality, with arrangements for security, transportation, sanitation, health, accommodation, food and cultural programmes executed in complete coordination on the lines of the Maha Kumbh.

CM Adityanath stressed that the Jamboree’s theme -- Self-Reliant -- Swadeshi Bharat, Clean and Developed Bharat, Green and Sustainable Bharat -- must be visibly integrated into every aspect of planning and execution.

Officials informed the meeting that the event will mark the grand finale of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, with 28,000-29,000 Scouts and Guides from across India, 1,000-2,000 international participants and about 5,000 volunteers and staff expected to attend. The 300-acre venue, with a 7-km perimeter, will feature 3,500 tents, 2,200 toilets, 1,700 bathrooms, 100 kitchens and four central kitchens.

The main arena, spread across 1 million sq ft, will accommodate 30,000 spectators and include 12 entry gates, 11 LED screens and a VVIP gallery with five German hangars.

The Chief Minister said the Jamboree would provide a unique platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s culture, traditions and innovations. He instructed officials to set up exhibition zones featuring state-wise showcases and thematic displays on Global Village, 75 Years of Scouting, Air Agniveer, One District-One Product, Solar, Robotics, Electronics and the Indian Army.

Highlighting the event’s focus on youth empowerment, Yogi said it would help develop technical, social and leadership skills among participants. An IT and Artificial Intelligence hub is being set up to host programmes on digital learning, innovation and leadership, giving a boost to Digital India and Smart Scouting initiatives.

The meeting was informed that extensive infrastructure is being created at the venue, including a 100-bed hospital, 16 dispensaries, a police station, multiple police posts, a control room, a fire station with 11 tenders, administrative offices, an overseas cafeteria and a media centre. Yogi directed officials to ensure round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with night vision, face detection and PTZ cameras, and to keep all security and emergency response systems fully operational.

He also underscored the importance of courteous conduct by all personnel to ensure a welcoming experience for national and international participants.

Reaffirming his commitment to environmental sustainability, the Chief Minister said the Jamboree must be organised as a fully green event, with waste segregation, composting, plastic recycling and a “Green Warriors” initiative. E-cart transport, a green pledge wall and thematic selfie points will also be set up.

For the first time, the Jamboree will feature a grand two-day drone show, depicting the journey of scouting and youth empowerment. Entry and attendance will be managed through RFID-based smart ID cards, while a WhatsApp-based network will provide participants with real-time updates.

The event will also offer a wide range of adventure and skill-building activities, including rappelling, wall climbing, sky cycling, zip lining, archery, shooting, zorbing and commando bridges.

