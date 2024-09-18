CM Yogi to attend 'Rozgar Mela' in Ghaziabad, launch projects

New Delhi, Sep 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the 'Rozgar Mela' at the Ghantaghar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, where he will distribute appointment letters to thousands of youths and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

According to the Ghaziabad District Administration, the event is expected to draw around 8,000 attendees. Additionally, the Chief Minister will also distribute mobiles and tablets to the youth present at the programme.

The Chief Minister's visit is seen as significant, particularly in light of the possible announcement of the upcoming Assembly by-elections for 10 seats -- Ghaziabad, Milkipur, Karhal, Sisamau, Kundarki, Katehri, Phulpur, Manjhwa, Meerapur, and Khair.

The Ghaziabad Assembly seat became vacant following the election of local MLA Atul Garg to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections.

Chief Minister Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for 111 projects valued at approximately Rs 757 crore.

This includes the foundation stone for 69 projects worth Rs 503 crore and the inauguration of 43 projects totalling Rs 254 crore.

The initiatives will benefit sectors such as Ghaziabad Police, GDA, municipal corporation, health, water, and education.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh inspected the venue and provided guidelines to officials in preparation for the Chief Minister's visit.

He mentioned that a robust security arrangement has been established, featuring a five-layer security protocol with around 1,000 police personnel deployed at the site.

Additionally, route diversions have been implemented to accommodate the event.

Notably, over 100 companies are slated to participate in the Rozgar Mela, offering appointment letters to approximately 15,000 youths.

Registrations are open for individuals aged 18 to 40, with opportunities for those holding qualifications from high school to graduation, including ITI and diploma holders, to secure jobs based on their skills and educational backgrounds.

