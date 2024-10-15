CM Yogi to meet family of man killed in Bahraich violence

Lucknow, Oct 15 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, the 22-year-old who was fatally shot during a communal clash in Bahraich, Mahasi BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh said on Tuesday.

The clash occurred on Sunday evening during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajgang market, Rehuwa Mansoor village, Bahraich.

Tensions escalated over loudspeaker music, leading to stone-pelting and gunfire. Two individuals were injured, with Mishra succumbing to his wounds during treatment.

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh stated, "The Chief Minister's decision to meet the victim's family reflects his sensitivity towards the incident. He has assured that strict action will be taken against all responsible, regardless of their affiliations."

The area has been under control since Monday, Sureshwar Singh added, but the Mishra family is demanding justice.

"The family wants the culprit to be killed in a police encounter, in the same way their son was killed," said the MLA.

Ram Gopal Mishra's family, speaking to reporters, echoed this demand.

"The way my son was killed, I want the murderer to be shot dead in the same manner," said the father.

"Our demand is that the culprit should be shot in an encounter. My brother was shot. We tried to take him to the hospital, but there was no transport.

Responding to these calls, Sureshwar Singh noted that the police would act based on the circumstances.

"If the suspect resists arrest or tries to flee, the police will have no other option. It will depend on the situation whether he will face an encounter or be caught and face legal consequences," he said.

The BJP MLA also addressed questions about potential "bulldozer action" on the suspect's home, stating that if the house is found to be illegally constructed, it will face demolition.

Following the youth's death, Bahraich witnessed significant unrest, with vehicles and homes being damaged and set on fire.

Reports suggest that four houses were burned. The government has since suspended the Hardi police station in-charge and the outpost in-charge for negligence and has promised strict action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor