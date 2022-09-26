CM Yogi: UP making significant efforts to foster sports culture; develop infrastructure

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the sportspersons in the state on Monday for demonstrating the potential of Uttar Pradesh at national and international levels and said that the state government is determined to support the sports fraternity.

"Complete contribution of athletes will be ensured in building new Uttar Pradesh of New India," he said.

Extending Navratri wishes to people in Gorakhpur while launching various projects, the CM said, "Taking inspiration from PM Modi's resolve of encouraging athletes and promoting sports in the country, the state government is developing sports grounds in every village, stadiums at the development block level, a large number of sports colleges and expanding sports facilities."

The Chief Minister on the occasion inaugurated the auditoriums of Mahant Avadyanath, Maharaj Stadium, Jungle Kauria and Mahant Avadyanath Government College, Jungle Kauria. He also distributed artificial limbs/callipers including about 100 motorized tricycles, 50 tricycles, 50 wheelchairs, 200 smart canes, 100 hearing aids, 50 MR kits, 50 leprosy kits and 100 different types of prosthetics like arms, feet, callipers, among others to about 700 specially-abled people.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that the double-engine BJP government is providing benefits of the government schemes to every section of society without any kind of discrimination.

"Government is working to serve the public through Seva Pakhwada to mark the birthday of PM Modi, and even on birth anniversaries of great men like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Maintaining that the state government in the span of the last five and a half years has worked to strengthen law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said, "The efforts of the government have resulted in Uttar Pradesh becoming a safer place today, encouraging investment from a large number of investors. On the contrary, 7-8 years earlier, the industries were shut down due to anarchy,".

The CM continued, "Today the situation has changed under the vision and leadership of PM Modi. Fertiliser factory and AIIMS in Gorakhpur, as well as improved connectivity and road infrastructure, is ensuring the development of the areas that were considered neglected."

It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister inaugurated Mahant Avadyanath Government College last Navratri and so far, the number of enrolled students has gone up to about 1400.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said India is rapidly moving ahead with a new global identity. "Active participation of youth is being ensured in the development process of the country. The government is determined to make the youth digitally and technologically abled through the distribution of smartphones and tablets," he said.

The government plans to distribute 2 crore smartphones and tablets as well as for the preparation of various competitive examinations, provision of physical and virtual classes through the Abhyudaya coaching has been made, he added.

The Chief Minister also asked the principal of Mahant Avadyanath Government College to provide Abhyudaya coaching facility to the students after college hours.

Yogi also urged the public to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in order to avoid the spread of diseases.

The Chief Minister said that Ramgarhtal of Gorakhpur is a new development model. Village ponds can be made beautiful and attractive like the Ramgarhtal by developing them as 'Amrit Sarovars'. With this, like Ramgarhtal, village ponds can also become centres for shooting films. He appealed to respect the art, encourage the artists and celebrate the festival with peace.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also presented 'Poshan Tokri' to three pregnant women. Besides, gifts were given to three children. During this, the CM inquired about the facilities available to the children.

( With inputs from ANI )

