CM Yogi visits Lucknow shops, assures 'biggest GST benefits' to UP's traders and consumers 

Lucknow, Sep 24 Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited the city's key Hazratganj market, met shopkeepers and traders and sought their "whole-hearted" support for the next-generation GST reforms, recently unveiled by the Modi government.

The Chief Minister interacted with shopkeepers and customers and also distributed pamphlets and banners related to GST reforms.

He urged them to pass on the full benefits of reduced GST rates to customers and also asked them to prioritise swadeshi over foreign-made products, an appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Chief Minister visited Universal Booksellers in Hazratganj market and later addressed the media, where he said that the reduced GST rates are greatly benefitting all segments, including consumers, traders, and entrepreneurs.

He said that as Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer state, its traders and consumers will benefit the most from the GST reform.

The Chief Minister informed that GST has been reduced to zero on notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials for students. Similarly, most essential household items have been brought under the zero or 5 per cent tax bracket. 33 life-saving medicines have also been completely exempted from GST.

He said that increased consumption in the market has led to increased production. This has benefited both traders and entrepreneurs and opened up new employment opportunities for the youth.

CM Yogi further stated that since GST implementation, national collections have increased from Rs 7 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore, while in Uttar Pradesh, it has increased from Rs 49,000 crore to over Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

A day ago, CM Yogi visited malls, shops and markets in Gorakhpur and sought traders and businessmen's support for GST reforms.

Beginning the campaign with a march from Jhulelal Temple to Gorakhnath Temple Road, the Chief Minister stopped at several shops to interact with traders and customers.

He also pasted "awareness stickers" at a mall and distributed handbills highlighting the benefits of the reduced GST rates.

