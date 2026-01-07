CM Yogi visits night shelters in Gorakhpur amid severe cold wave in UP

Gorakhpur, Jan 7 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected temporary night shelters in Gorakhpur and directed authorities to ensure that no person is forced to sleep in the open during the severe cold wave that has gripped the state.

The Chief Minister visited night shelters at Bargadwa and Raptinagar, reviewed facilities, interacted with residents, and distributed blankets and food to those staying at the shelters as well as needy people outside.

Speaking after the inspection, CM Yogi said strict instructions have been issued to district administrations, municipal corporations, municipal councils and local bodies across the state to ensure that no one sleeps on footpaths, roadsides or railway tracks.

“People should be provided with a respectable place to stay with proper arrangements in night shelters,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that adequate funds have been released to all districts to protect people from the cold wave. He said authorities have been instructed to take measures on a war footing, including large-scale operation of night shelters, distribution of blankets and woollen clothes, and lighting bonfires at public places.

During his interaction with shelter residents, CM Yogi sought feedback on the facilities available. The occupants expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked the government for its timely support during the harsh weather.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said 19 night shelters are currently operational in the Gorakhpur metropolitan area. They provide temporary accommodation to around 1,000 homeless and needy people, he said.

He said similar arrangements are in place across all districts and urban areas of the state, with district administrations and municipal bodies tasked with ensuring that homeless people are brought to shelters instead of living on the streets.

CM Yogi also appealed to voluntary organisations and charitable institutions to step forward and assist people affected by the cold wave by distributing blankets and warm clothing, calling it a virtuous and noble act.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Gorakhpur on Wednesday marked his third visit in a month to oversee cold-relief measures. Earlier, he inspected night shelters and distributed blankets on December 10 and December 28.

On December 28, he inspected shelters at TP Nagar and Dharamshala Bazaar, while on December 10, he visited shelters opposite the railway station and behind Jhulelal Temple.

