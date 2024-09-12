CMFRI decodes genome sequence of Asian green mussel

Kochi, Sep 12 In a breakthrough in bivalve research, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has unearthed the genome secret of the Asian green mussel (Perna viridis).

This is the first-ever chromosome-level genome sequencing of a marine invertebrate species from India.

Recently, CMFRI came out with a similar genome finding for Indian oil sardines.

The Asian green mussel, Kallummakkaya in local parlance, is an important aquaculture species in the Mytilidae family contributing substantially to molluscan aquaculture.

The CMFRI's research found that the mussel's genome contains 723.49 Mb in size and is anchored into 15 chromosomes.

"The development will be a game-changer in boosting sustainable mussel aquaculture in the country, as this research will help gain insights into its growth, reproduction and disease resistance," said Grinson George, Director of CMFRI.

The findings will benefit the aquaculture sector by improving genomic selection and breeding practices, leading to enhanced productivity and resilience in fisheries, he added.

According to scientists, this will help develop new strategies to combat diseases in the mussel.

"Genomic investigations on this species are vital to understanding genes, gene combinations and signalling pathways leading to the parasitic diseases, which constitute a major threat to Asian green mussel aquaculture in India causing substantial mortalities in farms”, said Dr Sandhya Sukumaran.

The genome assembly of green mussel will emerge as a valuable tool for exploring cancer mechanisms and developing new therapeutic strategies.

"A total of 49,654 protein-coding genes were identified, including 634 genes associated with the cancer pathway and 408 genes associated with viral carcinogenesis. This indicates that this species is a novel model organism for cancer research”, said Sukumaran.

Scientists also believe that the genome decoding of this species would enhance knowledge regarding the effect of environmental pollutants on biological systems, as this bivalve is adaptable to local environmental stressors like variations in pH, temperature, salinity and air exposure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor