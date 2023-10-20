CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region

Kochi, Oct 20 The Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) is prioritising the development of climate smart villages to check risks in coastal regions.

The institute is developing climate smart villages by providing training and resources to coastal fishers and farmers in vulnerable villages to help them adapt to the climate crisis, according to a CMFRI report.

The report was presented at the global conclave on mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance organised under the leadership of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of India and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP) in Chennai.

Dr Grinson George, Head of the Marine Biodiversity Management and Environment Division of the CMFRI said the tropical cyclones, floods, excess rainfall and receding coastline have a cascading impact on fishers’ safety and livelihoods which leave the community with loss of income, loss of property, health problems and unemployment.

Among the strategies needed to be adopted for this includes a Water Clinic to tackle disease outbreaks.

“Waterborne diseases are on the rise in coastal areas owing to storm surges and flooding. This poses a looming threat to human health along the coastal belt. Proper testing of the water quality and community awareness are some of the possible solutions to address the issue and the proposed water clinics are aimed in this direction,” said George.

