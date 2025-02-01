CMFRI seafood fair brings in huge crowds

Kochi, Feb 1 A three-day Matsya Mela (Seafood fair) got underway at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Saturday, drawing seafood enthusiasts and those seeking locally produced farm varieties alike.

Seafood fest that features delicious Kallummakkaya (green mussel) biryani, Sagara sadya, and a range of fish and prawn varieties has become the cynosure of all eyes.

Local delicacies of pearl spot, squid, prawns, scientifically depurated live oysters and an array of sweets attracted visitors with their unique flavour.

The Matsya Mela also features buyer-seller meetings, technology exhibitions, workshops, and training.

Visitors can purchase locally produced authentic farm fresh items brought by various farmer producer companies.

The products include Alangad jaggery, moringa powder, millet nutritional mix, traditional sweets, pokkali varieties, banana halwa, mushroom, jackfruit, and tapioca value additions, spices, pickles, and honey.

The meeting aims to create a market for these products and secure trade deals.

Another highlight of the event is the display of dazzling ornamental fishes in attractive colours.

Varieties such as Arowanas, Discus, Oscars, and countless other mesmerising species are available for sale.

In addition, fingerlings of pearl spots and seeds and seedlings of vegetables and medicinal plants attracted a lot of eyeballs.

An exhibition introducing the potential of using drones in agricultural crops attracted crowds.

Experts explained the potential use of drones to reduce time and cost and assess crop loss.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said the technology exhibition showcases the latest innovations in fisheries and allied sectors developed by various research institutes.

As part of the open house, a special exhibition on the wonders of marine life will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

CMFRI's museum, marine aquarium, and various laboratories, which offer ringside views of the deep sea, will be kept open to the public.

Student-scientist interactions will also be held on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor