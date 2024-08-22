CMFRI takes forward PM Modi's 'Plant4Mother' campaign

Kochi, Aug 22 The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday kick-started a mangrove plantation drive to protect coastal ecosystems as part of the 'Plant4Mother' (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam) campaign recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'Plant4Mother' campaign, launched on the World Environment Day, envisages planting 140 crore trees by March 2025.

The CMFRI's drive was launched by Director Grinson George when 100 saplings of different mangrove species were planted adjacent to the coastal water bodies at the campus of CMFRI's Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra, near here.

This initiative comes at a crucial time when the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in coastal regions are on the rise due to climate change.

On the importance of the campaign, George said mangroves act as bio-shields to the coastal belt in protecting the lives of residents in the region from issues such as storm surge, sea erosion, coastal flooding and sea-level rise.

"Restoring and preserving mangrove ecosystems would help build climate-resilient coastal communities and ensure the well-being of fishers, he said, adding that mangroves also act as breeding grounds for many shrimps and fishes," said George.

"The initiative also aims to create awareness among the public on the significance of mangrove forestation and encourage them to participate in similar efforts. In the next phase, CMFRI has plans to collaborate with more local body authorities to accelerate the campaign and extend its reach to more areas," added George.

As part of the plantation campaign, saplings of various trees were also planted at CMFRI's headquarters and its residential quarters.

The Marine Biodiversity and Environment Management Division of the CMFRI coordinated the initiative.

On February 3, 1947, CMFRI was established by the Union Government under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and in 1967, it joined the ICAR family. In over 75 years, the Institute has emerged as a leading tropical marine fisheries research institute across the world.

