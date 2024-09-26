CMFRI's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign gets a boost

Kochi, Sep 26 Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying George Kurian on Thursday inaugurated the black soldier fly (BSF) based bio-waste conversion unit at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The newly established unit is designed to process vegetable and fishery-related biological waste, in line with zero waste and circular economy principles. Black soldier fly larvae will be used to convert waste into sustainable protein sources to replace fish meal in mariculture feed.

This initiative is part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign being carried out by the CMFRI.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the Swachh Bharat initiatives are dedicated to improving all facets of human life, from production and development to fisheries, agriculture, and the industrial sector. Prioritising cleanliness and sanitation will help create a healthier and more prosperous society.

"The government's Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) programme aims to foster a behavioural change with a mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources. This is expected to contribute significantly to reducing global carbon emissions," said Kurian and added efforts are on to scale up the deployment of artificial reefs in the coastal waters of all maritime states by the Union Fisheries Department.

The Minister then interacted with fish farmers and entrepreneurs in ornamental fisheries, fish seed production, integrated fish farming and fish vending.

He then reviewed CMFRI's various facilities, including the Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hub, hatcheries, laboratories and library.

CMFRI director Grinson George said that the institute followed a scientific approach to swachhata initiatives, including eco-friendly and low-carbon technologies in the marine fisheries sector.

"CMFRI focuses on community-based awareness campaigns, especially among women entrepreneurs, helping them to take up these technologies," said George

A book titled 'One Decade of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at ICAR-CMFRI' and a brochure on BSFL-based bio-waste conversion were released by the Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor