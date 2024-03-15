CM’s injury a result of syncope, explains prominent doctor and Trinamool minister Panja

Kolkata, March 15 A prominent doctor who is also a minister in the West Bengal government, on Friday explained that the injury that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got on her forehead at her residence on Thursday was a result of a fall she suffered after becoming unconscious.

While explaining the incident the minister said the Trinamool Congress supremo fell due to syncope, which in medical terms means a loss of consciousness for a short period of time.

West Bengal Commerce & Industries and Women & Child Development Minister, Dr Sashi Panja, also claimed that there had been a misinterpretation of the statement made by the Director of the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, on Thursday night that the injury might have been caused “within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind.”

“That matter in this case is that of syncope, where the victim often becomes unconscious suddenly for a short period. There is no question of anyone pushing here,” Dr Sashi Panja told media persons on Friday afternoon.

She also explained that in case of syncope, the person suddenly feels acute uneasiness following which they become unconscious for a brief period and fall down.

Following Dr Sashi Panja’s explanation, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, on Friday contradicted the statement that he had made on Thursday.

“What I wanted to say is that there was a feeling of being pushed from behind,” the SSKM Director told media persons on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning the Chief Minister posted a series of messages on her official X handle thanking all national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the good wishes extended by them after the news of the mishap surfaced.

