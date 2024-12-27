CMs of Northeastern states condole demise of ex-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Guwahati/Agartala, Dec 27 Chief Ministers of several northeastern states expressed their deep condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who died on Thursday at the AIIMS in Delhi at the age of 92.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said: "I have had the privilege of knowing Dr Manmohan Singh ji since 1991, when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, a state he represented for 28 years."

He said "Dr Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power".

“In all my interactions with him, his simplicity and decency combined with his intellectual prowess always stood out. During his tenure as Prime Minister, I have had the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions regarding issues pertaining to Assam, and he always gave us a patient hearing and displayed a strong conviction towards social issues,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Expressing his condolences, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions in nation building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered. May the departed soul find eternal peace!

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a post on X: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. He was a visionary leader and his dedications to the nation have left an indelible mark on our country. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: "Extremely saddening to learn of the demise of former Prime Minister and distinguished economist Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. It's a huge loss to the nation.

"His phenomenal contributions to economic reforms as the Finance Minister in the early 1990s laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India. Dr Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, kin, admirers, and followers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His unparalleled contributions to India's growth and governance will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, expressing his condolences over the death of the former Prime Minister wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. I recall his remarkable legacy as a distinguished economist, erudite scholar, and a leader who rose from humble beginnings.

"He will be remembered for his vast contributions towards the growth of modern India. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers, and supporters. India will always cherish, remember, and take inspiration from his contributions. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

