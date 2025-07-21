CMs of Telugu states condole demise of Achutanandan

Hyderabad, July 21 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have expressed grief over the passing of veteran Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan.

Telangana Chief Minister recalled that Achuthanandan, who rose through the ranks from labour movements to become a prominent public leader, rendered invaluable service to the progress of Kerala during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Praying for his soul to rest in peace, the Chief Minister extended his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the demise of Achutanandan.

“I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri V. S. Achuthanandan. His long political journey, spanning over eight decades, reflects a steadfast commitment to his ideals and public service. May his soul rest in peace,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

YSR Congress Party President and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences on the demise of the prominent Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Velikkakattu Shankaran Achuthanandan.

Jagan stated that Kerala’s political sphere has lost a great leader with Achuthanandan’s passing. He highlighted that Achuthanandan’s courage, dedication, and love for the people will remain etched in their hearts forever. YS Jagan extended his heartfelt sympathies to Achuthanandan’s family and admirers, praying for peace for the departed soul.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has expressed grief over the death of Achuthanandan.

He said in his condolence message that Achuthanandan worked honestly for the public good and stood as an exemplary leader and lived a very inspiring political life.

The former minister said the services rendered by Achuthanandan as the leader of opposition for three terms and as the Chief Minister would go down in history.

Rama Rao said that as the founder member of CPM, his struggle on behalf of people and his life stand as inspiration for many generations.

The BRS leader conveyed his condolences to the family of Achutanandan and his followers.

