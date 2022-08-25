CNCD team members attacked by women members of pastoralists in Vadodara

Vadodara, Aug 25 A group of pastoralists women attacked a Vadodara Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) team and freed two cattle when it attempted to catch stray bovines roaming on the Ajwa road in this district of Gujarat.

The incident took place on Wednesday after the CNCD got into action on being pulled up by the High Court over stray cattle menace. Stating that the stray cattle cause fatal accidents, the court directed for stern action.

CNCD officer Rajesh Raghavan has lodged a complaint against unknown women with Bapod police station, in which the officer has alleged that "We were catching stray cattle roaming on Ajwa road. Three cattle were caught by the team when four to five women, one armed with sickle and another with stick attacked the team. Luckily, no team members were injured, there was a scuffle between women and the CNCD team, during which they freed two cows from the team's possession."

Police have invoked voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing public servants from discharging duty, and armed dangerous weapons. The case is investigated by Assistant Sub Inspector Arjunsinh.

On Thursday, CNCD teams in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat and Jamnagar are running a drive to catch cattles roaming on roads and streets. Though the High Court had directed an additional officer to run the drive round the clock, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has not deputed said sources from the corporation.

