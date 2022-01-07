'Co-WIN doesn't allow use of same ID for multiple beneficiaries': National Health Mission official on Bihar man's claims

Union health authorities on Friday said that the Co-WIN portal that is used for the COVID-19 vaccination process doesn't allow multiple registrations on a single Aadhaar ID.

The clarification follows claims by an 84-year-old man in Bihar's Madhepura district that he has taken 11 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As per records on Co-WIn, only one person name Brahmdeo Mandal and age 85 has got vaccinated, that too with a unique Aadhaar number Co-WIN does not allow the use of the same ID including Aadhaar for multiple beneficiaries,"Additional Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission, Vikas Sheel posted on Twitter today.

Mandal, who claims to have noted down the date and time of all 11 jabs, said he took his first shot at Puraini PHC on February 13, 2021. By September 24, he claimed to have taken the vaccine nine times and that he had taken his latest jab on January 4 this year.

"I took the third jab on May 19, fourth on 16 June and fifth on July 24 and the tenth jab from SDH Kehalgaon. I have received 11 COVID-19 vaccines so far," claimed Mandal adding that he had not fallen ill since he started getting inoculated.

The state health department has also initiated an investigation into the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

