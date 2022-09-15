Coaching institutes in ad war to grab credit for producing NEET topper

New Delhi, Sep 15 What seems like a war among the coaching institutes, three different coaching centres have been found competing with each other to grab credit for giving tuition to this year's NEET topper, in some form or the other.

While placing full-page advertisements in leading English dailies, the three coaching institutes Allen, Aakash and Narayana Medical Academy have all put the picture of NEET topper Tanishka.

While Allen coaching institute's advertisement was published on September 14, Narayana Medical Academy's advertisement had appeared on September 11. Aakash apparently was the first institute to claim the credit for coaching Tanishka, as its advertisement had appeared on September 9 in a national daily.

Cut-throat competition among the coaching institutes is not new given the large number of students vying for competitive medical and engineering examinations held every year. Moreover, these institutes have also attracted a lot of attention from the investors.

India's biggest online-education startup

Similarly, Bodhi Tree Systems, the equally-owned joint venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and former Walt Disney Asia Pacific chief Uday Shankar, completed the acquisition of 36 per cent stake in test preparation centre Allen Career Institute in July this year.

