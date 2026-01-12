Coal continues to contribute to India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that coal will continue to contribute to India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'.

On social media platform X, PM Modi shared an article by the Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy on how, over the last 11 years, India's coal sector has been reinventing itself as a next-generation fuel.

"The Minister underscores that coal will continue to contribute to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, integrating seamlessly with green technologies," the Prime Minister said.

According to an official statement on Monday, the country has witnessed highest-ever coal production in the year 2024-25.

The all-India coal production in the year 2024-25 stood at 1,047.523 million tonnes, in comparison to 997.826 MT in the year 2023-24 with a growth of about 4.98 per cent.

The coal supply has also increased from 973.01 million tonnes in FY 2023-24 to 1025.33 MT in FY 2024-25 with a growth of about 5.38 per cent.

The country has witnessed a big leap in overall coal production -- from 565.77 million tonnes in FY 2013-14 to 1047.52 MT in FY 2024-25.

Moreover, during 2025 (January-December), the country produced about 1,042.90 MT (provisional) of coal as compared to about 1,039.62 MT (provisional) coal during the same period of last year with a growth of about 0.23 per cent.

"In 2025, the country supplied about 1,016.14 MT (provisional) of coal as compared to about 1,013.59 MT (provisional) coal during the same period of last year with a growth of about 0.25 per cent. There has been abundant and uninterrupted coal supply to the consumers as per their requirement in this period and there have no reports of coal shortages in the country," according to the statement.

Coal is the mainstay of energy, contributing more than 55 per cent to India's primary commercial energy.

In total power generation, coal-fired power generation accounts for about 72 per cent, and coal will remain an indispensable pillar of India's energy security.

Notably, there has been abundant and uninterrupted coal supply to the consumers as per their requirement in this period and there have no reports of coal shortages in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor