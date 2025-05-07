Coal India posts 12 pc rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 9,604 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.15 per share

New Delhi, May 7 Government-owned Coal India on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,604 crore in the January-March quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 8,572 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The coal giant’s Board of Directors have recommended a payment of final dividend at the rate of Rs 5.15 per share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company. The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Coal India’s revenue from operations for the quarter under review, however, slipped 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 37,824.54 crore against Rs 38,213.48 crore in Q4FY24.

However, the company’s margin improved to 31.2 per cent in the January-March quarter compared to 29.8 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full financial year 2024-25, Coal India's consolidated profit works out to ₹35,358.16 crore while the revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,43,368.92 crore.

The Maharatna PSU’s total expenses during the quarter remained flat year-on-year at Rs 29,057.30 crore compared with Rs 28,950.41 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

The company's EBITDA went up by 3.5 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to Rs 11,790 crore compared to Rs 11,387.6 crore while the margin increased by 120 bps to 31.2 per cent from 29.8 per cent in the previous financial year.

Total raw coal production during the quarter declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year, standing at 237.69 million tonnes from 241.75 million tonnes in Q4F Y24.

The company recorded a total offtake of 201.38 million tonnes in the fourth quarter FY25 against 201.66 million tonnes in the same quarter of the previous year.

For FY25, total production of raw coal rose nearly 1 per cent year-on-year to 781.05 million tonnes from 773.65 million tonnes, and offtake also increased by a per cent to 761.71 million tonnes from 753.59 million tonnes

Coal India’s earnings per share for Q4FY25 increased to Rs 15.58 from Rs 13.91 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company’s share price settled 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 383.80 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor