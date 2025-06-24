Coal stock at thermal power plants reaches all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes

New Delhi, June 24 The coal stock at thermal power plants has touched all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes, sufficient to meet 25 days of consumption, thanks to silo loading by the Indian Railways, it was announced on Tuesday.

Over the years, there has been a notable increase in the share of coal loaded through silos — from 18.8 per cent in 2022–23 to 29 per cent in 2025–26 to date, demonstrating a clear and sustained push towards improving coal logistics, according to a statement by Ministry of Railways.

This was discussed during a high-level meeting between Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reviewed coal logistics and the efficiency of transportation systems.

The primary focus of the discussion was on accelerating silo loading infrastructure, which plays a critical role in improving the quality and speed of coal evacuation.

Silo loading refers to the mechanised process of loading bulk materials (like coal) into railway wagons directly from a storage silo, rather than using conventional methods like front-end loaders or manual shoveling.

Silo loading ensures uniform coal sizing, eliminates complaints related to oversized boulders from power plants, reduces damage to wagons, and enables reliable operations unaffected by adverse weather conditions.

The ministers reviewed ongoing and proposed projects aimed at expanding silo infrastructure across key coalfields. The meeting also underscored the need for enhanced inter-ministerial coordination to ensure seamless operations from mine to plant.

This record stockpile bolsters India’s energy security, ensures an uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer months, and provides reassurance of adequate stock for the upcoming monsoon period, when coal production and transportation often face challenges due to heavy rainfall.

