CoAS Gen Dwivedi, Arunachal CM hold discussion on security, Army's role in state

Itanagar, Sep 18 Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed a wide range of issues, reaffirming the Army’s role as not just a border-guarding force but as an active partner in the state's development.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the CoAS accompanied by Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Corps, during his meeting with the Chief Minister at the Civil Secretariat

The official said that discussions included the successful implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), with a focus on economic integration of forward areas, last-mile tourism development, and investment opportunities in scenic and strategic regions. CM Khandu expressed gratitude to the Army for its support in developing tourist facilities in places like Mayudia and other scenic sites, including the holy waterfall at Yangtse on the border.

Plans were also discussed for further development of the war memorial at Namti Valley in Walong in Anjaw district.

The CMO official said that the Chief Minister and the visiting Army leadership also deliberated on addressing land issues, encouraging the recruitment of local youths into the Army, providing recognition to gallantry award winners from Arunachal Pradesh, and exploring pathways for inducting Agniveers into the state police and absorbing ex-servicemen into state government services.

Highlighting the Army’s expanded role, Khandu said: “The Army is no longer just guarding our borders; it has become a key partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development. Their efforts are visible in tourism projects across the state, in improving connectivity, and in creating economic opportunities in forward areas. Such Army-state collaboration not only strengthens national security but also boosts local economies and transforms the state’s landscape.”

The Chief Minister further urged all MLAs of the state and local administrations to actively involve the Army in civilian functions and recognise their role as partners in the state’s developmental journey.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue working together for the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader vision of nation-building.

Meanwhile, the CoAS General Dwivedi earlier on Thursday called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan here and they discussed security, Frontier Highway and developmental projects in the state.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor underscored the importance of a collaborative and people-centric approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme, highlighting that its success depends on the joint efforts of the government, local communities, and security forces.

