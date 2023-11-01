COAS Manoj Pande visits Siachen Glacier

eh, Nov 1 Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s trip to the world’s highest battlefield, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande visited the Siachen Glacier on Wednesday.

A defence statement said: “Army Chief, general, Manoj Pande visited the Siachen Base Camp today, where he conducted a thorough review of the conditions, logistics, and winter stocking preparations for the troops."

Presently on a two-day visit to Ladakh, the President, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, is scheduled to visit Siachen Glacier later in the day.

