COAS Manoj Pande visits Siachen Glacier
By IANS | Published: November 1, 2023 01:02 PM2023-11-01T13:02:28+5:302023-11-01T13:05:03+5:30
eh, Nov 1 Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s trip to the world’s highest battlefield, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande visited the Siachen Glacier on Wednesday.
A defence statement said: “Army Chief, general, Manoj Pande visited the Siachen Base Camp today, where he conducted a thorough review of the conditions, logistics, and winter stocking preparations for the troops."
Presently on a two-day visit to Ladakh, the President, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, is scheduled to visit Siachen Glacier later in the day.
