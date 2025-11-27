Coast Guard chief backs indigenisation, innovation in shipbuilding

New Delhi, Nov 27 Aiming to strengthen the defence innovation ecosystem and accelerate indigenisation, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General Paramesh Sivamani underscored the significance of shipbuilding through indigenous design, robust digital infrastructure and resilient supply chains, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing ICG’s maiden Shipbuilding, Indigenisation and IT Conference at Madikeri, Karnataka, the DG appreciated the steadfast support of Indian shipyards and equipment manufacturers in boosting the ICG’s operational readiness.

He highlighted the successful progression of the 200th indigenously built vessel (fourth Pollution Control Ship), which is currently undergoing sea trials.

He described it as a symbol of the technical proficiency and engineering excellence of ICG technocrats.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ICG and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association and Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre.

The partnership seeks to strengthen the defence innovation ecosystem and accelerate indigenisation efforts through the Defence Innovation Hub at Coimbatore.

DG ICG detailed the progress of Project Digital Coast Guard, a long-term initiative to create a secure, scalable and resilient digital backbone for all ICG units, emphasising that digital expansion must be matched with strong cybersecurity frameworks, said a statement.

During the conference, he also released three documents: The teaser of the e-book ‘History of Shipbuilding in the Indian Coast Guard’; the Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence in ICG and the ICG Cyber Crisis Management Plan-2025, each reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to technological advancement, digital capacity-building, and future-ready preparedness.

The conference enabled valuable exchanges among stakeholders, aligning perspectives, and fostering synergy to shape the future requirements of the ICG. It marked a decisive step toward building a technologically advanced, operationally superior and fully indigenous maritime force, the statement said.

Bringing together senior dignitaries, leading shipyards, equipment manufacturers, classification societies and subject-matter experts from across the maritime domain, the conference created a platform to advance Aatmanirbhar Bharat, promote technological innovation and accelerate the ICG’s digital transformation.

